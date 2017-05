Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the Gilt Sample Sale at the MCA warehouse on Hubbard Street, racks and rows of curated designer goods went on sale for up to 80% off retail.

"Our curators comb through hundreds of local businesses to provide our members with the best experiences with the best possible price," said Gilt City curator Jule Mcnamara.

WGN's Maggie Carlo headed to West Town to get the latest trends and advice everyone can use heading into in the summer season.