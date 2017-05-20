× Cubs game against Brewers at Wrigley postponed due to rain

CHICAGO — The Cubs’ Saturday afternoon game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field has been postponed due to weather, the team announced.

Scratch that, today's game vs. the #Brewers has been postponed due to weather. A make-up date has yet to be established. Save your tickets! pic.twitter.com/QHHH1DAwbj — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 20, 2017

A make-up date has yet to be scheduled – fans are advised to keep their tickets so they can use them at that rescheduled game.

Cubs fans hoping to score a special limited-edition bobblehead commemorating the last out of the World Series lined up in the rain before the game. The team was planning on giving them to the first 10,000 fans who entered Wrigley Field.

Coming to today’s game? Up to the first 10,000 fans will receive this bobblehead! Get here early before the final one is actually out. pic.twitter.com/kvpQYzaJba — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 20, 2017

