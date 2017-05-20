Cubs challenge Brewers to bullpen dance off during rain delay

CHICAGO – The Cubs’ bullpen found an interesting way to stay warm during Friday’s rain delay.

With little to do during the extended two-hour break, the Cubs challenged the Brewers’ relievers to a dance off.

Making the most of some extra free time. #CubsWeather pic.twitter.com/rn74m7xic7 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 20, 2017

Notorious goofballs off the field, the team added some light to an otherwise gloomy afternoon.

The Cubs prowess on the dance floor couldn’t translate to the field, as Milwaukee took game one of the series 6-3.

Both teams will have plenty of time to work on their choreography with a full day off after Saturday’s game was cancelled due to inclement weather.