Brief dry spell before new storm system arrives

More rain fell in the Chicago area Saturday morning in the wake of a wet and very chilly Friday. Showers and a few thunderstorms brought between one-third and one-half inch of rain to the area, adding to a very soggy spring with rainfall running more than 4 inches above normal since March 1.

The rain moved out by early afternoon, and temperatures in most areas climbed well into the 60s despite a persistent overcast. Strong evening thunderstorms bypassed the city but developed in northwest Indiana, producing funnel clouds and possible tornadoes.

Sunday and Monday should be rain-free as sunshine returns and temperatures trend back toward typical late-May levels in the lower 70s. Rain is expected to return by Tuesday as another storm system approaches.