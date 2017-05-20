Body found in parking garage at Old Orchard Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKOKIE -- Police say a body was found in a parking garage stairwell at Old Orchard Mall in north suburban Skokie Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, an employee from the mall called 911, saying a body was discovered in the orange parking lot at the mall.

Police say the man, who appeared to be in his 20s or 30s, was found unresponsive and bleeding from the head in a stairwell on the fifth floor of the garage.

Police say at this point they don't know what happened, how long he was there or whether there was foul play involved.

The parking garage near Macy's and Bloomingdales was closed Saturday afternoon as evidence technicians comb the scene for clues. Police say they're just beginning what they've described as a death investigation.