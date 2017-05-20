Armed Forces Day celebrates U.S. service members

May 20, 2017 is Armed Forces Day, a holiday observed in some areas of the United States to honor all branches of the armed forces.

Taking place each year on the third Saturday in May, Armed Forces Day is celebrated with military exercises on land, sea and in the air to honor members of the U.S. military and to show off their state-of-the-art equipment to the civilian population it protects. Military installations are generally open, as it is not a federal holiday.

Secretary of Defense Louis Johnson announced the creation of Armed Forces Day on August 31, 1949, replacing separate Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force holidays. It was part of the larger unification of the different branches of the U.S. armed forces under the Department of Defense.

Family members of men and women who served in the U.S. military shared photos of their loved ones on WGN’s Facebook Page. Among them, Gabrielle Serna shared a picture of her fiancé Steven, who has been in the military for eight years, and their daughter Brynleigh.

