14th anniversary of nature’s tornadic rampage of May 2003
Nation’s mid-section in for a real soaking the next 5 days from two wet spring storms—the first a severe weather threat late Wednesday/Wed. night; projected rains through Sunday: 3-5”
Tornado Warnings for Kendall, Grundy and LaSalle counties; Damage threat high
WATCH: 37th Annual Fermilab/WGN Tornado & Severe Storms Seminar
Tom Skilling previews the 37th Annual Tornado and Severe Weather Seminar at Fermilab
Dr. Louis Uccellini, NWS on transforming the U.S. into a ‘Weather Ready Nation’
Cheyne Adam discusses the “Freezing Fifty” on Sports Feed
Tornado Warning issued for parts of Livingston, La Salle counties
Opposite ends of the Maypole: May snow and May 90s
Surge of summer-level warmth may brew midweek storms
Severe storms overnight cause crashes, delays across area roads
Thunderstorm risk this afternoon and evening
New Tornado Warning for parts of Livingston, LaSalle, and Grundy counties