Woman creates dress with 10,000 Starburst wrappers

MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Penn. -- A woman from Pennsylvania is taking DIY to a whole new level with a dress she made.

Artist Emily Seilhamer, made a dress out of 10,000 used Starburst wrappers and it only took her five years to finish.

It all started when her high school boyfriend - turned - husband gave her a pack of Starburst which was his favorite candy.

She then decided after that to make a dress out of the wrappers, and that's when the journey began.

It took her four years to collect all the wrappers with the help of her husband, and one more year to put it together.

After collecting and organizing all the wrappers, Seilhamer ironed them, folded them into links, and made candy wrapper chains to make the dress.