White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Seattle

* Since beginning the campaign playing decently on the road (9-7 record), the Chicago White Sox have dropped seven straight games away from home.

* The Seattle Mariners recorded their second walkoff win of the season last night – the third time this year that a team has walked off against the Sox.

* The Mariners (12-4 in last 16 games at Safeco Field) are on their way to winning their sixth consecutive home series.

* Acquired at the trade deadline last season, Ariel Miranda has been as solid as they come when taking the hill at home (6-1) since joining the Mariners.

* Jose Quintana has looked far more like his “old self” in his last four outings (2.77 ERA) when compared to the first four of the 2017 campaign (6.17 ERA).