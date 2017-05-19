U of C students protest frat’s Cinco de Mayo party, other racist acts on campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Students at the University of Chicago say school officials aren't doing enough to curb acts of racism at the school.

About 50 students gathered on campus Friday for a protest.

Just last week, this group says white supremacist flyers were posted on campus with hateful images and language toward Arab and Muslim students.

Earlier this month, students heard about a Cinco de Mayo party planned at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity where brothers were allegedly asked to dress up as Mexican construction workers wearing fake mustaches and hard hats as part of their costume.

Students part of the multicultural UChicago United group reached out to the fraternity to ask them to change the theme, and at the time, were told that they would do so.

"They seemed very responsive...but then they still went through the party," said student Gloria Morales. "What that shows us is that the university has not created an environment in which the fraternities feel any accountability."

University officials say fraternities are a separate entity and are not considered a student group on campus, and thus cannot be disciplined through the university. But that is something that UChicago United wants to be changed.

The university released the following statement: