Twin sisters celebrate 100th birthday with sweet photo shoot

Twin sisters in Brazil are celebrating their 100th birthday this month with a photo shoot.

Photographer Camila Lima says she regularly photographs older couples “as a way to inspire young couples.”

The two-hour photo shoot included hair styling, makeup and pink and blue matching dresses.

She said the two sisters were excited to be photographed.

Between them, they have 11 children, 31 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Their family will have a big celebration this weekend.

Happy birthday to Maria Pignaton Pontin and Paulina Pignaton Pandolfi!

