Free coffee! Need we say more?

Dunkin Donuts is giving out free 3.5-ounce samples of its new drink Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee this Friday only from 10a.m.-2p.m. at all locations.

Although you can only get free samples Friday all week, the company has been surprising customers with giveaways as a part of their “Freeze the Day with 1K” all week. When you place your order a store, you could be surprised a check for $1,000 and a summer’s supply of Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee.

