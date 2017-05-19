AHFD MDA Benefit @ Ditka’s Trackside Restaurant 2000 W Euclid Ave, Arlington Heights 60005. Viewers can go online and purchase tickets for event or make a donation at here.
Target practice with Larry the dummy & Around Town filling the boot
-
Around Town: What’s The Weirdest Thing In Your Car
-
Around Town: Adult Easter Egg Hunt
-
Around Town checks out America’s Beauty Show
-
Around Town: Dancing With Chicago Celebrities
-
Around Town salute to Harry Caray, with the Twin Terns!
-
-
Around Town: Hug a Newscaster Day
-
Around Town: Chicago Flower and Garden Show
-
Ana on the Road: Spring training with the White Sox at Camelback Ranch
-
Around Town with Illusionist Reza and almost getting your head taken off
-
Around Town at WGN Radio Bill Leff’s Toy Shop! Part 1 and Part 2
-
-
Police chase leads to crash in Old Town
-
Around Town: Fat Tuesday At Heaven On Seven
-
Around Town checks out the Little Wars Gaming Convention