Public Service Announcements for WGN 9 Chicago

Community Calendar:

If you would like to submit an entry for WGN-TV’s Community Calendar, please go to WGNTV.com/community-events and fill out the form. It will be reviewed and if approved, will appear on the calendar. Events will be taken down once they are over. Those without Internet access may mail information to…

Community Calendar

WGN Television

2501 West Bradley Place

Chicago, Illinois 60618-4718

Information should include the organization name, event name, event date, any admission fees and a brief description of the event. Please also include a contact phone number or website the public can access for more information.

Public Service Announcements:

If you have a recorded public service announcement you would like to submit for air on WGN-TV, please send your Beta SP or HDCAM tape to…

Public Service Announcement

WGN-TV Traffic Department

2501 West Bradley Place

Chicago, Illinois 60618-4718

We also accept electronic delivery. Please submit the length(s), as well as the begin and end date(s) for air of the public service announcement(s). The station reviews PSAs and if approved, will enter them into rotation of PSAs. We are unable to respond to requests for official dates and times of airings.