Oak Lawn school raises more money for Make-A-Wish than any other school in state

OAK LAWN, Ill. -- At Oak Lawn Hometown Middle School, students have raised more money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation than any other school in the state for more than 10 years now.

Friday, they raised a over $40 thousand dollars which will go to grant wishes to 3 of their own 8th graders.

Students, Caitlin, Brendan and Emma will be traveling to places they've always wanted to visit, Paris, Punta Cana and across Europe.

Caitlin has a heart condition while Brendan and Emma are fighting Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Over 300 middle schoolers at Oak Lawn Hometown took part in a walk-a-thon last Friday to raise their Make-a-Wish money for this year's campaign.

This is the 13th year Oak Lawn Hometown has done this.

It all started in honor of former student Brad Pipala, whose wish was a boat before he sadly passed away in 2003 at 15 after losing his battle with cancer.

Friday, Brad's family donated a bench to the school.

"I use this school as an example of how it can be done and how it builds character in kids," said Stephanie Springs with Make-A-Wish.

And in those 13 years they've raised $526,000 which is going to help 90 kids with their wishes. The motto here is kids helping kids.

WGN has partnered with Make-A-Wish Illinois for an airline miles drive to support wishes granted to Illinois children. For more information on the drive and how to donate, visit WGNTV.com/makeAwish .