Check out our new WGN Morning News promo! It's a magic carpet ride on a big rainbow over Lollipop Mountain.
‘Nobody likes a phony’ and other things we hate
-
Morgan Kolkmeyer joins WGN Morning News as 4-6 a.m. meteorologist
-
Mayor Emanuel talks Cubs, city and governor with Robin and Larry
-
Comedian Craig Gass makes the Morning Show laugh
-
WGN Morning News’ Spring Training crew has got the moves!
-
WGN morning news celebrates ‘one shining moment’ with NCAA
-
-
CONTINUE WGN Morning News Exclusive: James Taylor at Wrigley Field
-
WGN Morning News Exclusive
-
Piano prodigy Emily Bear performs on WGN Morning News
-
#TBT 1997 Morning News clip features Paul, Robin in awesome 90’s fashion
-
Ben Vereen
-
-
Microphone issues silence WGN Morning News anchors, AGAIN!!
-
Political duo on Trump sharing information with senior Russian officials
-
Local political commentators react to weekend’s Trump news