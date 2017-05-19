Joe Maddon celebrates 1,000th win by donating 1,000 meals to Chicago’s homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Cubs Manager Joe Maddon is celebrating his 1,000th career win by helping some of city's families in need.

He's pledged to donate 1,000 meals to the Salvation Army's Evangeline Booth Lodge in Chicago. A spokeswoman for the non-profit says they are "humbled and encouraged" by Maddon's donation:

"Mr. Maddon's commitment to combatting hunger is a testament to who he is as a man, and as a leader. The Salvation Army has been committed to serving Chicago for over 130 years --and with partners like Maddon -- this commitment grows stronger with each passing year. Together, we are able to continue 'Doing The Most Good.'"

Maddon also pledged to donate 1,000 meals to the Salvation Army in the Tampa area.

The Cubs' Skipper is known for his charitable works. His charity foundation, The Respect 90 Foundation, works to better the lives of children and families in Chicago, Tampa, and Hazleton, Penn., all cities he and his wife call home.

