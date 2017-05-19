Indiana State Trooper literally brings man back from the dead

PORTER, Ind. — A State Trooper in Indiana is being hailed a hero for bringing an elderly man — literally — back from the dead.

Late last Friday night, Trooper Tom Maymi was off-duty but happened to be in the right place, at the right time.

He noticed an oncoming SUV swerving all over the road. The next thing he saw was a woman in the passenger seat frantically grabbing the steering wheel, trying to control the vehicle that eventually swerved off the road into a little swamp.

Maymi ran to try and help the people in need.

“I ran around to the driver’s side, opened the door and saw the elderly man. He was already starting to turn blue,” he said.

The elderly man had a heart attack and was showing no sign of life. Without hesitating, Maymi went to work and saved his life.

With the help of a Good Samaritan who helped drag the man out of the swamp, Maymi performed CPR, and after four compressions, was able to bring this man back to life.

Maymi has spent most of his life in public service, with six years in the Army and two in law enforcement, so it’s safe to say his training has paid off.

Despite saving a man’s life, Maymi is too modest, claiming he’s just glad he could help.