Father of man injured in Gary crash files lawsuit against trucking company

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. -- Anderson Miller says he was hysterical after learning his son Michael was injured in a horrific crash.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old, who is autistic, was in a medical transport van headed to Tradewinds, a place that provides support for people with special needs, when the van collided with a semi-truck on 4th avenue in Gary.

57-year-old Kathy Flowers was killed. Michael was one of four people injured.

"When I did make it to the hospital...I couldn't take it, I had to walk out the room," said Miller.

Miller filed a lawsuit Friday naming the trucking company and the company that operates the van along with both drivers.

"Not all the fault lies with the semi-tractor trailer operator because obviously the passenger van should have been cautious in entering the intersection..." said Kenneth J. Allen, Miller's attorney.

His attorney says an injunction was granted to preserve evidence in the case including the truck's blackbox data and any video. They want to do an accident reconstruction to get to the bottom of why it happened.

In the meantime, Miller's son could be released from the hospital next week. Michael suffered multiple fractures in his spine, ribs, and skull and Miller says he has no one to help him with his son's long-term care.

"I will try to do the best that I can to help my son," said Miller.

Miller's attorney says speeding semi-trucks are a big problem in the area where the accident happened and wants to hold trucking companies accountable.