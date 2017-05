× Emanuel expected to reveal CPS budget fix

CHICAGO — Mayor Rahm Emanuel is expected to outline plans to borrow more money for Chicago Public Schools.

The mayor wants to borrow against $467 million in late block grants owed by the state.

That will get schools through the end of the school year and pay for teacher pensions.

The exact amount being borrowed or the interest rate are not known yet.

Emanuel is reportedly considering new taxes if CPS does not get any state help.