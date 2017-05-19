2 killed in car crash in Robbins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROBBINS, III. - Two men were killed in a crash in south suburban Robbins.

The accident happened at 139th and Kedzie Thursday night.

Officials say the driver was speeding when he knocked over a light pole before he hit a second light pole.

Firefighters found the vehicle wrapped around that second pole.

It took them 30 minutes to cut through the wreckage, to reach the victims trapped inside.

The two men have not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.