× Cubs Game Notes For Friday vs. Milwaukee

* The Cubs have won four of their six games against the Brewers this season. Chicago has scored seven or more runs in each of their four wins versus Milwaukee in 2017, but have managed to score a total of just four runs in their two defeats.* Cub pitchers have struggled mightily in the first inning of games this season, posting a 9.23 (41/40.0) ERA, as opposed to a 3.27 ERA from the second inning on.

* Eric Sogard went 4-for-4 with three runs batted in against the Padres on Thursday. It was his second 4+ hit performance in his last three games after never recording more than three hits in any of his first 438 career MLB contests.

* Kris Bryant is batting .365 (19/52) with 11 RBI in his last 11 games versus the Brewers. He hit .221 with 12 RBI in his first 30 career games against them.

* Friday’s scheduled starting pitcher Paolo Espino will be making his MLB debut at the age of 30 after spending 10+ seasons in the minors. He was called up from Triple A Colorado Springs, where he went 4-0 with a 2.54 ERA and struck out 40 batters in 39.0 innings of work this season.

* Jake Arrieta has posted a .170 (48/282) opponent average over his 13 career starts against the Brewers. Since 1913, that is the fifth-lowest opponent BA by any pitcher versus any single opponent (minimum 12 starts vs opponent).