City shivers through a rainy, March-like Friday

After a week of solid spring temperatures in the 70s and 80s, the city was dealt a harsh reality check Friday on a blustery, rainy, damp and chilly day with temperatures holding at March-level 40s. The city’s official 48-degree high made it the chilliest May 19 here in 17 years, since a similar reading in 2000. Temperatures will rebound Saturday as wind gradually trend more southerly, but the milder weather will be accompanied by a period of morning rain and a few thunderstorms. Some sunshine is expected in the afternoon as the mercury climbs, but that could trigger the development of strong and gusty thunderstorms in the afternoon, which could continue overnight. Sunshine should return in earnest by Sunday afternoon as westerly winds usher in drier air, but temperatures should continue on the cool side. Another frontal system is expected to arrive by Tuesday, bringing yet another round of showers and thunderstorms.
