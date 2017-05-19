Slurpee ‘Bring Your Own Cup Day’ returns to 7-Eleven today, Saturday

Posted 11:11 AM, May 19, 2017, by , Updated at 11:35AM, May 19, 2017

CHICAGO – Have you been craving a Slurpee?  Good news — 7-Eleven is bringing back “Bring Your Own Cup Day” Friday and Saturday.

Starting at 11 a.m. Friday you can get your Slurpee fix all day till 7 p.m. All you have to do is bring $1.50 and your own cup, as long as you play by these rules:

  • Cup cannot be larger that 10″ in diameter
  • Cup must be food-safe clean
  • Cup must be watertight
  • One cup per person

More details on #BYOCupDay here.

Did we also mention you can get free Dunkin Donuts frozen coffee today!?