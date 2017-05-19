10-year-old chokes on fidget spinner part

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON, Texas -- A mother is claiming that a fidget spinner nearly killed her daughter.

The fidget spinner is a popular toy that has been banned in some classrooms because of its distraction, but a family in Texas recently discovered its true dangers.

While driving home, a mother noticed her daughter choking in the back seat. Her 10-year-old daughter had swallowed one of the toy's weighted bearings.

After being rushed to the hospital, X-rays showed the quarter-sized part stuck in her esophagus.

Thanks to a successful extraction surgery, the girl is now doing fine.