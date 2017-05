NAPERVILLE, Ill. — Bond is set at $1.5 million for the man charged with shooting an Amtrak conductor on the Metra platform in suburban Naperville.

Edward Klein, 79, of Wisconsin, is a retired federal law enforcement officer.

He’s accused of shooting 45 year-old Michael Case from the train following an argument Tuesday afternoon. The conductor was shot in the stomach.

Other passengers restrained the gunman until police arrived.

Case remains in critical condition.