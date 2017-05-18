× White Sox swept in Anaheim for a second-straight season

ANAHEIM – Whether competing for a championship or rebuilding, one thing links the past era of the White Sox with the one that started this year: Struggles against the Angles on the West Coast.

For a second-straight season, the team was swept out of Angel Stadium of Anaheim after a 12-8 defeat on Wednesday night. This year, like last, the White Sox dropped each of their three games against the Angels in their home ballpark.

The last win by the team in Anaheim came on August 20, 2015 – and even that win was to prevent a four-game sweep by the hosts. With the loss the White Sox drop to 17-21 on the season.

For a third-straight night, Rick Renteria’s team saw a lead get away. This time they surged ahead to a 4-0 lead in the first two innings, highlighted by a two-run homer from Jose Abreu.

Starter Miguel Gonzalez couldn’t hold it, surrendering four runs in the bottom half of the second to even the game. When he tired in the sixth after giving up the go-ahead run, Anthony Swarzak gave up a three-run homer to Mike Trout to bust open the lead to 8-4.

Those were the first earned runs allowed in 16 appearances for Swarzak and the Angles would add four more in the seventh to build a comfortable lead.

Four late runs only made the score look a little prettier as another ugly series in Anaheim came to an end.