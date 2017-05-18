Video captures parents brawl in a church during high school graduation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fight broke out between parents at a Tennessee high school graduation, in a church no less, and a local station received video of the incident.

Graduation is an important moment for many families, and parents will often get there early to fight for the best seats, however, some parents took this too literally.

One set of parents was saving seats for their family of five, but as the ceremony started, another set of parents planted themselves in the midst of those seats.

As the 500 graduating students started to file in the Bellevue Baptist Church, a skirmish broke out between the parents.

Octavius Adams, Alumni of the high school, caught the whole thing on video. The video shows parents unapologetically exchanging punches and screaming profanity.

The interruption of the ceremony led to police involvement, removing the adults from the ceremony.

School official Jeffery G. Mayo released a statement regarding the incident.

“Last night we celebrated 500 students who graduated from Arlington High School. This year’s class earned over $30,600,000 in college scholarships. It was unfortunate that a couple of adults in the audience exhibited the behavior they did prior to the ceremony beginning and thus has caused a distraction from the celebration of our students’ accomplishments. The graduation ceremony was not affected by this incident due to the actions of Bellevue’s security team who promptly removed the adults from the ceremony. It is our hope that the focus will shift to our students and their accomplishments instead of the poor decisions by adults in attendance. Congratulations to our 2017 graduates of Arlington High School.”

It’s still unknown if anyone involved will face charges.