× TSA adds agents, dogs to speed summer flights

If you plan to fly anywhere this summer, you can expect to see more TSA agents, and more dogs, at the airport.

The TSA is adding 2,000 people to speed people through the check-in lanes, and 50 more canine teams to sniff for drugs and explosives.

Another improvement: O’Hare Airport will be outfitted with new automated screening lanes.

An industry group anticipates a 9% increase in summer fliers this year.