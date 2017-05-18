Trump says Russia probe will find no collusion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The appointment Wednesday comes amid a growing Democratic outcry for someone outside the Justice Department to handle the politically charged investigation.

It follows the revelation Tuesday that fired FBI Director James Comey wrote in a memo that Trump had asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

President Donald Trump says a thorough investigation will confirm what he says is already known: that there was no collusion between his presidential campaign and any foreign entity.

Trump commented late Wednesday after the Justice Department announced the appointment of former FBI director Robert Mueller to oversee the probe into Trump-Russian connection in the 2016 election.

Trump says In a written statement that he looks forward to "this matter concluding quickly."

He also pledges to never stop fighting for the people and issues that are important to the country's future.

Trump last week fired James Comey from his post as FBI director, explaining that it was partly because of the Russia investigation.