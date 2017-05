× SWAT situation on Chicago’s North West side

CHICAGO — A SWAT situation was reported on the North West side of Chicago at around 6:40 a.m. Thursday morning.

Chicago Police SWAT vehicles are on the scene at the 6800 block of West Addison.

They have blocked off the road from Oak Park avenue to Sayre avenue. West bound traffic is being diverted at Oak Park avenue and east bound traffic is being diverted at Sayre avenue.

There is no further information at this time. Check back for updates.