× Strike at Navy Pier

Nearly 50 security, fire and safety officers at Navy Pier are on strike on Thursday.

They claim their new employer, Allied Universal, has refused to recognize the Teamsters’ collective bargaining agreement. They also say Allied plans to eliminate positions, pensions, and reduce health care benefits. The union claims Allied wants to outsource, which could be dangerous for tourists.

Navy Pier insists it’s not turning its back on these workers, and security is a top concern.

The picket line will continue until Allied goes to the bargaining table.