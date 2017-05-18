× Storms continue to impact south portions of the Chicago area- Two severe thunderstorm warnings, one until 1:30am and the other until 1:45am for portions of Cook, Will and Kankakee counties

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... East central Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 130 AM CDT * At 100 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oak Lawn, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Oak Lawn, Blue Island, Alsip, Midlothian, Justice, Chatham, Summit, Worth, Midway Airport, Northerly Island, Burbank, Evergreen Park, Palos Hills, Chicago Ridge, Hickory Hills, Crestwood, Merrionette Park, Hodgkins and Bridgeport.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Northwestern Kankakee County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 145 AM CDT * At 1258 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Lakewood Shores, or 8 miles east of Wilmington, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Calumet City, Chicago Heights, Lansing, Park Forest, Matteson, Bourbonnais, Frankfort, Steger, Flossmoor, Manteno, Lynwood, Glenwood, University Park, Olympia Fields, Peotone, Wilmington, South Holland, Homewood, Richton Park and Sauk Village. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 317 and 341. I-94 between mile markers 73 and 74. I-294 between mile markers 73 and 74.