Political analyst Paul Lisnek talks appointment of special counsel
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek talks Sally Yates hearing and Michael Flynn
-
A look at Trump’s address to congress
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek on latest in Trump’s first 100 days
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek on latest in Trump’s first 100 days
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek with latest in Trump’s first 100 days
-
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek on GOP healthcare vote
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek on Flynn resigning, possible replacements
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek with latest on Trump travel ban, DeVos vote
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek on the firing of FBI Director James Comey
-
Political analyst Paul Lisnek weighs in on Gorsuch, the Senate’s ‘nuclear option,’ and Kushner’s trip to Iraq
-
-
Sessions recuses himself from Russia investigations
-
Justice Dept. names special counsel in Russia investigation
-
Trump says Russia probe will find no collusion