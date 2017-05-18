× Pfizer drug shows promise in breast cancer study

The results of a new study show promise in a new breast cancer drug owned by Pfizer.

The phase II study involves a type of drug which may induce cell death.

Researchers say the drug Talazoparib led to significant tumor shrinkage in 21% of the 48 patients from the study’s first group.

Common adverse side effects included anemia and low blood platelet and white blood cell count.

The data will be presented next month at the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Chicago.