New severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Cook, Will and DuPage counties until 1am

Posted 12:29 AM, May 18, 2017, by 
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
  Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois...
  Southeastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois...
  Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois...

* Until 100 AM CDT

* At 1218 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from near Romeoville to near Joliet to near Shorewood,
  moving northeast at 65 mph.

  HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. 

  SOURCE...Radar indicated. 

  IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. 

* Locations impacted include...
  Chicago, Joliet, Cicero, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak
  Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park, Romeoville, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer
  Glen, Blue Island, Alsip, Brookfield, Mokena, Hinsdale, Lemont and
  La Grange.