× New severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Cook, Will and DuPage counties until 1am

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Will County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois... Southeastern Cook County in northeastern Illinois... * Until 100 AM CDT * At 1218 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Romeoville to near Joliet to near Shorewood, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Chicago, Joliet, Cicero, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Oak Park, Romeoville, Lockport, New Lenox, Homer Glen, Blue Island, Alsip, Brookfield, Mokena, Hinsdale, Lemont and La Grange.