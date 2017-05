× More storm reports

Peotone gusts to 55 mph at 1:10 am

Shorewood- gusts to 56 mph at 12:19 am

Brooklyn IL (Grundy County) wind gusts to 60 mph at 12:54 am

Oak Lawn WeatherBug wind gust to 62 mph at 1:00 am

Capron- severe damage to a farm north of Route 173