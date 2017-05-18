Lunchbreak: Shack-cago dog, prepared by Matt Meyer from the cookbook, Shake Shack: Recipes and Stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Matt Meyer - Area Director at Shake Shack for the Midwest

https://www.shakeshack.com/

To purchase a copy of the book:

Shake Shack: Recipes & Stories

Chicago area locations:

-66 E. Ohio St., Chicago

-12 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

-4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie

-Soon to open in West Loop – 185 North Morgan St., Chicago

Shack-cago Dog

(MAKES 4)

Ingredients:

4 hot dog potato buns, buttered and toasted

4 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

4 all-beef, high-quality hot dogs

yellow mustard

8 sport peppers

4 cucumber spears, about 1⁄4 inch thick

4 pickle spears, about 1⁄4 inch thick

4 Tablespoons pickle relish

4 Tablespoons diced onion

4 1⁄4-inch slices plum tomato, halved

1 teaspoon celery salt

Directions:

Heat a cast-iron griddle over medium-low heat until warm. Meanwhile, open the hot dog buns and brush the insides with the melted butter. A soft brush is helpful here. Place the buns buttered side down on the griddle and toast until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer buns to a plate. Increase the heat to medium and heat the griddle until hot, 2 to 3 minutes. Meanwhile, cut the hot dogs almost in half lengthwise and open them up like a book. Place them on the griddle cut side down. Cook the hot dogs, pressing down with a large spatula, until they are golden brown, about 2 minutes. Flip the hot dogs, press down again with the spatula, and cook about 2 minutes more. Transfer the hot dogs, cut side up, to the toasted buns. Spoon on the mustard, and add 2 peppers inside each hot dog. Tuck a cucumber spear on one side of the bun and a pickle spear on the other. Spoon relish on one side of the hot dog, and the onions on the other. Top with the tomatoes, sprinkle with celery salt.