Hit and run crash in Burr Ridge kills one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. -- One person was killed in a hit and run accident in Burr Ridge.

Late Wednesday night, a maroon Buick pulled out in front of a gray Nissan southbound on Route 63. Police arrived to find a Nissan on its side and an abandoned bumper.

The hit and run left one dead and four injured, all from the gray Nissan. The only thing injured on the other car was its bumper.

Police have yet to release the names of the injured.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.