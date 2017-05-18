Google works with University of Chicago to predict medical events

CHICAGO — Google recently teamed up with the University of Chicago Medicine to research ways to predict medical events. The research will be used to discover patterns in patient’s medical records.

This technology could be used to predict whether someone will be hospitalized, how low long the patient will be hospitalized, and whether a patient’s health is deteriorating.

The team aims to find patterns in order to better service the patients. Officials say the records used in the research will be stripped of personal information to protect the privacy of the patients.