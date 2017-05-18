× Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes dead at 77

Founder and former CEO of Fox News, Roger Ailes, has died, Fox News reported.

Ailes’s wife Elizabeth Ailes confirmed her husband’s passing to the conservatice website, The Drudge Report.

She shared a statement announcing his death.

“I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning,” the statement said.

Ailes spent five decades in the news business, culminating in this final job as Fox CEO.

His tenure there came to an end last year, when Ailes stepped down amid allegations that he sexually harassed female employees at Fox.

There is no word yet on how he died.