Chicago named best restaurant city in America

CHICAGO — It looks like more people are catching up to what we already know about the restaurants in Chicago.

The media group Conde Nast Traveler names Chicago as the best restaurant city in America.

They say the city’s chefs are some of the nation’s most creative.

Their site lists 19 of the best restaurants in the city. They include Roister, Frontera and even Mister Beef on Orleans Street.