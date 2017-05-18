Certain Wipes being recalled due to mold

The Honest Company is recalling certain packages of Wipes.

A certain lot of these Wipes are being voluntarily recalled due to possible mold. The product is not believed to cause adverse health effects but the wipes that do have mold contain spotted discoloration.

Consumers can return the Wipes to the store location they purchased them at for a full refund, as long as they have proof of purchase.

If people have questions about their Wipes, they can call 888-862-8818 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CST). Lot numbers are located on the back of the Wipes package.

These lot of Wipes are distributed in the United States and Canada in the following configurations:

10 count packages, UPC 0817810011276, 0816645024079, 0817810011276

72 count packages, UPC 0817810011863, 7000000011863, 0816645023584, 0816645023591

288 count packages, UPC 0817810014680

576 count packages, UPC 0817810028540

It’s also important to note that wipes are also included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set and Baby Arrival Gift Set.

For more information visit wipes.honest.com.