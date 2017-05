× Carjacker steals vehicle with baby still inside

CHICAGO — A man stole a car with a baby in it on the near North Side.

The car was parked with its engine running, just after 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of North Wells.

A little girl was in a car-seat when the man jumped into the car and drove it away.

The car was located less than an hour later near Chicago and Wells with the girl still in her seat, unharmed.

The carjacker ran away but hasn’t been caught.