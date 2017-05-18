1 dead, 12 injured after car drives into crowd in Times Square

NEW YORK — A motor vehicle incident in Manhattan’s bustling Times Square Thursday has left 1 dead and 12 injured, reports said.

The car came to rest with two of its wheels in the air, leaning on a lamppost and steel barriers intended to block vehicles from getting onto the sidewalk.

Social media images show pedestrians injured and crowds of people gathered in the heart of Manhattan.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is on his way to the scene, according to his official Twitter account.

Developing story – more to come

BREAKING: At least 13 injured after car strikes pedestrians in New York's Times Square, police say https://t.co/QASuuIkECI pic.twitter.com/Nib9Eel4Qh — CNN (@CNN) May 18, 2017