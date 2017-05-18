× Body of missing teen found in Des Plaines River

MELROSE PARK, Ill — An update to a story we’ve been following all week. A missing teen’s body was recovered today in the Des Plaines River. 16 year old Cameron Sanders has been missing since May 13, when he jumped into the river off the Rainbow Bridge in Melrose Park.

Sanders was with his friends when he jumped into the river, his body never surfaced.

Earlier today a forest preserve worker and his dog found his body about 150 feet down the river from the bridge.

Canadian National owns the rail line and the bridge, today Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart demanded the railroad secure the bridge because it is known to be a teen hang out.