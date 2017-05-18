Andy Behrens talks Fantasy Baseball and Football on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A new guest on Sports Feed Thursday has a lot of things to talk about - especially when it comes to two fantasy seasons.

Andy Behrens writes on Fantasy Baseball along with Football for Yahoo Sports and he had a lot of questions to answer on the show.

The MLB season is in full swing at the moment while the NFL teams are bringing in their new players as OTAs begin across the country.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman gave him some of their inquiries along with some from the fans on Thursday's show on CLTV.

To watch Andy's discussion on the program, click on the video above or below.