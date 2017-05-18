× A Marginal Risk of severe storms later this Thursday afternoon/early evening in the portion of the Chicago area south of Interstate-80

The National Storm Prediction Center has included the portion of the Chicago area south of Interstate-80 in a Marginal Risk of severe storms (dark-green-shaded area on the highlighted map depicting a 5% chance of severe storms within 25 miles of a given location) later this Thursday afternoon and early evening.

A cold front is forecast to move south out of Wisconsin, passing through Chicago later this afternoon. Ahead of the front in the warmer more unstable air showers and thunderstorms could develop, a few of which might be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail the primary threat. The front will continue to move south into central Illinois later Thursday night, carrying the threat of storms with it.

The primary threat of storms will be in the southern and central plains over Kansas and Oklahoma where a High Risk of severe storms/tornadoes will exist.