× Wind Advisory over a good portion of the Chicago area this Wednesday afternoon/early evening

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a Wind Advisory for a good portion of the Chicago area (tan-shaded counties in the highlighted map) in northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana calling for south to southwest winds gusting 40 to 50 miles per hour between noon and 8PM CDT today.

The combination of deepening low pressure in the central plains and a strong southerly low-level jet of 40 to 50 mile-per-hour winds just above the surface in the lower few thousand feet along with temperatures expected to rise into the upper 80s sets the stage for these low-level winds to drop down to ground level this afternoon into the evening. High profile vehicles traveling west and east will be most susceptible to these winds along with loose light-weight objects than can be blow about, as well as weaker trees/limbs.