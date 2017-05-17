Wednesday’s powerful southwest winds send dust airborne; central Illinois dust storm produces traffic accidents; new storm to bring thundery downpours/rebounding temps Saturday
Dr. Russell Schneider, Storm Prediction Center on watching for severe weather
Mid-week storms bring in cooler weather
Storms usher in cooler weather
Thunderstorm risk this afternoon and evening
From storm to sun, wild weather week rolls on
First week of spring will start and end with storms
Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms south and east of Chicago this afternoon
Severe storms overnight cause crashes, delays across area roads
Risk of severe storms across Chicago area Friday late morning/afternoon
Line of storms over north central Illinois continues east. New weather watch possible.
Ed Fenelon on advancements in weather forecasting and warning capability
WATCH: 37th Annual Fermilab/WGN Tornado & Severe Storms Seminar
New severe thunderstorm warning for south portions of the Chicago Metro area valid until 2pm includes much of Cook County- Warning canceled as storms move east of the area